- GBP/USD on Wednesday failed to capitalize on the early uptick to near one-week tops.
- Resurgent USD demand, fears of a no-deal Brexit kept a lid on the intraday positive move.
- Investors now look forward to the US CPI print for some short-term trading opportunities.
The GBP/USD pair edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday and climbed to near one-week tops, albeit struggled to capitalize on the momentum. In absence of any negative Brexit-related headlines, the British pound remained well supported by Tuesday's slightly better-than-expected monthly UK GDP print and a modest rebound in the UK industrial/manufacturing production figures. However, market concerns that Britain might crash out of the European Union at the end of the transition period held investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets, which eventually kept a lid on any further gains.
Bulls refrained from placing aggressive bets
The pair failed ahead of the key 1.30 psychological mark and witnessed a modest intraday pullback amid a late pickup in the US dollar demand. Against the backdrop of the risk-on mood-led strong positive move in the US Treasury bond yields, the greenback got an additional boost after the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of testimony dampened prospects for any further rate cuts. Powell suggested there were no reasons for the Fed to cut rates as the economy remained in a good place. The pair surrendered a major part of its early gains and finally settled with only modest gains, just above mid-1.2900s.
The pair extended the overnight retracement slide and edged lower during the Asian session on Thursday. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK and hence, any fresh Brexit developments/headlines will play a key role in driving the broader market sentiment surrounding the sterling. Later during the early North-American session, the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent corrective bounce fizzled near a short-term ascending trend-line support break-point. The mentioned support turned resistance, around the 1.30 mark, should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing break through, leading to a subsequent strength above the 1.3020-25 supply zone might trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering and lift the pair further towards testing 50-day SMA resistance near the 1.3070 region.
On the flip side, bearish traders are likely to wait for a sustained weakness below 100-day SMA, around the 1.2900-1.2895 region, before positioning for any further depreciating move. The pair then might turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2830-25 horizontal support en-route the 1.2800 round-figure mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
