GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2334
- UK PM Johnson’s plan not acceptable, according to the EU Parliament.
- Dollar’s broad weakness kept the pair afloat, risk-on may limit the downside.
- GBP/USD short-term neutral, bearish once below 1.2270 an immediate Fibonacci support.
The GBP/USD pair has traded within familiar levels on Friday, falling to 1.2275 on the back of negative Brexit-related headlines, although recovering to the 1.2330 price zone amid persistent dollar’s weakness. The Sterling fell on news indicating that the EU Parliament President, Donald Trump, rejected UK PM Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan, saying that it’s not remotely acceptable. Ireland has also rejected the agreement, as it implies borders within the island. But that was not the only bad news for the UK PM. The government has lost the case to delay the Scottish court case on the extension of Art. 50. The kingdom didn’t release relevant data on Friday, but all of the Markit PMI released last week came in contraction territory, reflecting how Brexit uncertainty affects local business. The country will release this Monday the September BRC sales report.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for GBP/USD shows that the pair continued developing below all of its moving averages, also below the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance after bottoming at the 61.8% retracement earlier in the week. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart remain within negative levels, the Momentum bouncing modestly from an over one-month low, and the RSI directionless at around 49. Shorter-term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair is technically neutral, trapped between directionless moving averages, and with technical indicators holding within positive levels, although without directional strength. The pair could turn bearish on a break below 1.2270, an immediate Fibonacci support, and where it bottomed in the last two trading days.
Support levels: 1.2305 1.2270 1.2225
Resistance levels: 1.2365 1.2400 1.3440
