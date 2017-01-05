GBP/USD analysis: eyeing upcoming PMI figures

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2908

The GBP/USD pair closed the day marginally lower, not far from its daily low of 1.2900. There was no particular reason behind Cable's slide, but it could be attributed to further profit taking after the pair neared the critical 1.3000 threshold. Pound's upcoming direction will likely be linked to the different UK PMIs to be release later this week, starting on Tuesday with the Markit Manufacturing one, as macroeconomic data has been easing from its post-Brexit peaks, putting back on tap the possibility of economic slowdown. From a technical point of view, the pair is gaining downward potential short term, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price retreated towards a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head north within positive territory, suggesting a bearish corrective move rather than confirming an interim top.Below 1.2900, the pair can correct lower, buy bulls will likely take their chances on dips towards 1.2830. A decline down to 1.2750/70 will be seen as corrective, as only below this last the movement will become more sustainable, with investors then eyeing 1.2500. Still and with the ongoing dollar's weakness, chances of such decline are well limited for this week, unless UK data disappoint big and the US Fed surprises with an extremely hawkish stance.

Support levels: 1.2880 1.2830 1.2795

Resistance levels: 1.2965 1.3010 1.3060

