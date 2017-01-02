GBP/USD analysis: eyeing December high of 1.2774
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2568
The GBP/USD pair advanced up to 1.2679 this Thursday, surpassing January's high by a few pips and ending the day a handful of pips below it. Pound strengthened at the beginning of the day following the release of Markit Manufacturing PMI for January, as the index came in at 55.9 for the month, below December's two and-a-half years of 56.1. According to Markit, output growth was at a 32-month high, but input costs posted a record increase, due to the sharp fall of the Sterling following the Brexit referendum. From a technical point of view, the pair could advance further this Thursday, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is well above a now bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators consolidate near overbought territory, in line with the low volumes at this time of the day. Seems unlikely that the pair will move much during the upcoming Asian session, as the market will probably wait for the outcome of the BOE's monetary policy meeting, and rush to price in the Quarterly Inflation report.
Support levels: 1.2625 1.2580 1.2535
Resistance levels: 1.2680 1.2730 1.2770
