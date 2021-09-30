GBP/USD

The decline of the GBP/USD eventually stopped on Wednesday. Namely, the rate found support in the 1.3415 level and retraced back up to the weekly S3 simple pivot point at 1.3463. Up to early hours of Thursday's trading, the pair fluctuated sideways in the 1.3415/1.3463 zone.

In theory, the rate should continue to decline, as it has no technical or historical price support levels close by. However, take into account that round exchange rate levels like the 1.3400, 1.3350 and 1.3300 could provide support and stop a decline.

On the other hand, the GBP/USD can be considered oversold, as it has left far above it the hourly simple moving averages. The most close by SMA was the 55-hour SMA at the 1.3530 level. Note that a potential recovery to the SMA would face the resistance of the weekly S3 simple pivot point at 1.3463.