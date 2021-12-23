GBP/USD

It took the GBP/USD currency exchange rate 15 hours of testing resistance and trading flat below the previous December high-level zone at 1.3365 before the high level failed. By the middle of Thursday's GMT trading, the pair had already reached the 1.3435 level. Moreover, the GBP faced no resistance against the USD as high as the 1.3468 level.

If the pair continues to surge, it would most likely test the resistance of the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.3468. However, the 1.3450 mark might act as resistance, despite the 1.3400 level not slowing the rate down.

On the other hand, a decline could find support in the previous December high-level zone at 1.3365/1.3375 and the weekly R1 simple pivot point. Meanwhile, the next support level, before the 1.3300 mark, is the 50-hour simple moving average near 1.3310.