GBP/USD analysis: elections keep leading the way

The British Pound managed to advance against the greenback pass 1.2900, with the pair topping at 1.2940 daily basis, following a new YouGov poll showing that Conservatives continue to lead, but PM May's party is still seen falling short of a majority, with a four point lead. The GBP/USD pair advanced in spite of softer-than-expected UK data, as according to Markit, the services sector growth slowed in May, with the index down to53.8 from previous 55.8. The UK won't release any relevant data ahead of the elections, only some minor employment figures, which means that the election will remain as the main motor for the GBP. The pair presents a limited upward potential, despite the overall positive stance of technical indicators, as the price stands well above a modestly bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators turned lower within positive territory. Beyond 1.2950, the pair can extend its advance towards the 1.3000, where selling interest will likely contained the advance.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.