GBP/USD analysis: easing within range

The GBP/USD pair fell to its lowest for this week, quoting as low as 1.2848 before settling around 1.2880, as the Pound took a double hit early London, from soft UK data and a dovish BOE. . In March, Industrial Production fell by 0.5%, while Manufacturing Production shrunk by 0.6% when compared to the previous month. February readings suffered downward revisions, leaving the year-on-year readings at 1.4% and 2.3% respectively. The goods trade balance printed a larger-than-expected deficit in March of £13.441 billion, well above the expected £-11.800B. As for the Bank of England, the MPC decided to leave rates and the APP unchanged as expected, maintaining their previous neutral stance. Still, just one member voted for a rate hike, prompting a sell-off in Pound crosses. The 4 hours chart shows that the price has settled below a now bearish 20 SMA, while despite lacking directional strength, technical indicators have moved into negative territory, leaning the scale towards the downside, moreover on a break below 1.0830, last week low and the immediate support.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.