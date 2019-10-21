Johnson’s inability to win parliamentary backing exerted some pressure.

The incoming Brexit headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver.

The GBP/USD pair attracted some dip-buying interest on Friday and finally ended on a positive note for the fourth consecutive session. The British Pound initially was weighed down by the fact that the DUP was set to vote against the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new Brexit deal. However, the intraday dip was quickly bought into near the 1.2840, lifting the pair back closer to five-month tops set in the previous session.

Bulls turn cautious amid the recent Brexit drama

The pair recorded its highest weekly close since May but once again struggled to make it through the key 1.30 psychological mark as investors remained reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of Saturday's special UK parliament session. Johnson failed to win parliamentary backing for his divorce deal and the parliament delayed a crucial vote on the Brexit agreement. The House of Commons voted by 322 to 306 in favour of the Letwin amendment, which forces the government to ask for an extension.



Given that the European Union (EU) is not in the mood to give another longer extension more longer three months, the latest development added a bit of uncertainty and exerted some downward pressure on the Sterling at the start of a new trading week. However, the growing market conviction that a disorderly exit from the European Union would be avoided might help limit further downside, at least for the time being. Hence, the key focus now moves to Tuesday's vote on the Withdrawal Bill.



In the meantime, the pair might witness some pullback, albeit the downside is likely to remain cushioned amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases and the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US Dollar. Against the backdrop of firming market expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting on October 29-30, easing global uncertainties might continue to weigh on the Greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart and help limit any corrective slide.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair except that oscillators have been flashing slightly overbought conditions on the daily chart. The 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3381-1.1959 downfall, around the 1.2835 region, now seems to act as immediate support and is closely followed by the 1.2800 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the mentioned handle might prompt some additional weakness further towards the very important 200-day SMA – currently near the 1.2720 region – en-route the 1.2700 mark.



The downward trajectory could further get extended towards 50% Fibo. level support near the 1.2660-55 region, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and negate prospects for any further near-term positive move.



On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 1.2950 region, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 130.00 handle. Sustained strength beyond the recent swing high should pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move towards the 1.3065-70 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.3100 handle and late April swing highs near the 1.3175 region.