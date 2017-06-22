GBP/USD analysis: DUP cools down rate hike excitement

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2667

The Sterling lost its upward momentum this Thursday, with the GBP/USD pair ending the day marginally lower in the 1.2660 region, as enthusiasm over a rate hike in the UK triggered by BOE's Haldane cooled down. PM Theresa May was in Brussels, exposing to EU leaders her plan on EU citizens' rights in the UK after the split, but EU diplomats clearly rolled the ball saying that negotiations are on to Michel Barnier. In the meantime, May is still struggling to form a government, with the latest news showing that the DUP broke off talks with Theresa May for this week as it told her to spend £2billion in Northern Ireland if she wants the party to prop up her minority Conservative Government. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair has been trading below a bearish 20 SMA, unable to extend beyond it, but holding nearby ever since the day started. In the same chart, technical indicators have advanced within negative territory, but pared gains around their mid-lines, not enough to confirm a new leg higher. Nevertheless, a break above 1.2710/20, the immediate resistance, could favor an advance for this Friday.

Support levels: 1.2635 1.2590 1.2560

Resistance levels: 1.2715 1.2750 1.2795

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD