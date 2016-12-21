GBP/USD analysis: downward risk persists, 1.2250 likely
GBP/USD Current price: 1.2348
The GBP/USD pair attempted to recover some ground this Wednesday, but faltered around 1.2390 and closed the day marginally lower in the 1.2340 region. News coming from the UK showed that Britain's national debt reached a new record high in November, as public sector borrowing rose by more-than-expected, up by £12.210B, sending the national debt to a new record high of £1.655trn. The pair is neutral-to-bearish in the short term, as in the 1 hour chart, the price has settled below a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have entered negative territory, with the Momentum indicator heading south at fresh daily lows, and the RSI indicator also declining around 42, all aligned for further declines. In the 4 hours chart, the pair has remained well below a still bearish 20 SMA, while the RSI indicator turned south, currently at 34, and the Momentum indicator diverges modestly higher, still below the 100 level. Dips below the 1.2330 support have been quickly reverted, which means that the pair needs now to accelerate below 1.2300 to force buyers to give up, and send the pair towards fresh weekly lows, probably around 1.2250.
Support levels: 1.2330 1.2290 1.2250
Resistance levels: 1.2385 1.2420 1.2460
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.