GBP/USD analysis: downward risk persists, 1.2250 likely

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2348

The GBP/USD pair attempted to recover some ground this Wednesday, but faltered around 1.2390 and closed the day marginally lower in the 1.2340 region. News coming from the UK showed that Britain's national debt reached a new record high in November, as public sector borrowing rose by more-than-expected, up by £12.210B, sending the national debt to a new record high of £1.655trn. The pair is neutral-to-bearish in the short term, as in the 1 hour chart, the price has settled below a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have entered negative territory, with the Momentum indicator heading south at fresh daily lows, and the RSI indicator also declining around 42, all aligned for further declines. In the 4 hours chart, the pair has remained well below a still bearish 20 SMA, while the RSI indicator turned south, currently at 34, and the Momentum indicator diverges modestly higher, still below the 100 level. Dips below the 1.2330 support have been quickly reverted, which means that the pair needs now to accelerate below 1.2300 to force buyers to give up, and send the pair towards fresh weekly lows, probably around 1.2250.

Support levels: 1.2330 1.2290 1.2250

Resistance levels: 1.2385 1.2420 1.2460

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD