GBP/USD analysis: downward potential limited short-term

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3074

The GBP/USD pair posted a fresh yearly high of 1.3158, but ended the day in the red in the 1.3070 region, as profit taking from the latest dollar's slump benefit the greenback in the short term. In the UK, the Confederation of British Industry released its monthly sales survey, which showed that retail sales picked up sharply in July, with the index up to 22%, well above market's expectations of 10%. Beyond that, there were little news coming from the kingdom, with the calendar to remain light this Friday and attention shifting towards the BOE's monetary policy meeting next week. Soft growth figures, and decelerating inflation have triggered speculation that the Central Bank will have little reasons to turn more hawkish this time, mostly anticipated to be a non-event. From a technical point of view, the downward potential remains limited according to the 4 hours chart, as the price is holding above a its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have eased their downward strength within positive territory, having corrected overbought conditions. The pair set a daily low of 1.3050, with a break below it favoring a deeper correction towards 1.2965.

Support levels: 1.3050 1.3010 1.2965

Resistance levels: 1.3125 1.3180 1.3230

