GBP/USD analysis: downside limited ahead of first-tier data in the UK

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2889

After failing once again around the 1.3000 region, the GBP/USD pair turned south, with poor UK data and a neutral BOE exacerbating Pound's decline. Despite dollar's broad weakness, the pair was unable to advance on Friday, ending it flat around 1.2890. Nevertheless, it held within previous weekly range, having traded within a limited 160 pips for most of the last two weeks. The UK macroeconomic calendar will be quite busy during the upcoming days, with April CPI and PPI figures on Tuesday, and monthly employment data on Wednesday. Rising inflation will bring back to the table speculation of a soon-to-come rate hike in the UK, as BOE's Governor Carney seems more inclined to hike than to cut. Positive figures in employment and retail sales, also to be release this week, will fuel such sentiment, backing a Pound's rally. In the meantime, the daily chart shows that the price settled around its 20 DMA, whilst technical indicators have lost directional strength, with the Momentum around its 100 level and the RSI at 57, not enough to confirm an upcoming downward move. In the 4 hours chart, however, the price is below a bearish 20 SMA, this last providing an immediate resistance around 1.2920, while technical indicators aim modestly higher within negative territory, indicating that a clear advance beyond the mentioned 1.2920 is required to take off the pair the short term downward pressure.

Support levels: 1.2830 1.2800 1.2765

Resistance levels: 1.2920 1.2960 1.2995

