GBP/USD analysis: down for the day, still up for the week

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3254

UK Markit manufacturing PMI indicate a strong start to Q4.

BOE expected to revert post-Brexit referendum rate cut this Thursday.

The Pound changed course against the greenback after the US opening, as the pair advanced to 1.3320 early London, boosted by a solid October Markit manufacturing PMI as the sector grew at the beginning of the fourth quarter, as the index surged to 56.3 from previous 55.9. The pair eased after Wall Street's opening, undermined by strong US data and profit taking ahead of the Fed's announcement. The GBP/USD pair closed the day in the 1.3250 price zone as the dollar retained its positive tone after the FOMC decision to keep its monetary policy unchanged, and ahead of BOE's meeting. The UK Central Bank is expected to hike its main benchmark by 25 bps, reverting the post-Brexit referendum preventive cut. The pair holds on to gains weekly basis but lost upward potential ahead of October high of 1.3336, still the critical resistance to overcome to confirm a steeper advance. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators head south within positive territory and coming from overbought readings, but the price holds above its 20 SMA and 200 EMA, both around the 1.3220 level. This last support will be key during the upcoming sessions, as if the price moves back below it, the risk will turn towards the downside.

Support levels: 1.3220 1.3180 1.3145

Resistance levels: 1.3300 1.3335 1.3360

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD