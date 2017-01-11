GBP/USD analysis: down for the day, still up for the week
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3254
- UK Markit manufacturing PMI indicate a strong start to Q4.
- BOE expected to revert post-Brexit referendum rate cut this Thursday.
The Pound changed course against the greenback after the US opening, as the pair advanced to 1.3320 early London, boosted by a solid October Markit manufacturing PMI as the sector grew at the beginning of the fourth quarter, as the index surged to 56.3 from previous 55.9. The pair eased after Wall Street's opening, undermined by strong US data and profit taking ahead of the Fed's announcement. The GBP/USD pair closed the day in the 1.3250 price zone as the dollar retained its positive tone after the FOMC decision to keep its monetary policy unchanged, and ahead of BOE's meeting. The UK Central Bank is expected to hike its main benchmark by 25 bps, reverting the post-Brexit referendum preventive cut. The pair holds on to gains weekly basis but lost upward potential ahead of October high of 1.3336, still the critical resistance to overcome to confirm a steeper advance. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators head south within positive territory and coming from overbought readings, but the price holds above its 20 SMA and 200 EMA, both around the 1.3220 level. This last support will be key during the upcoming sessions, as if the price moves back below it, the risk will turn towards the downside.
Support levels: 1.3220 1.3180 1.3145
Resistance levels: 1.3300 1.3335 1.3360
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.