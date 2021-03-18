GBP/USD Analysis: Dovish FOMC-led rally falters ahead of 1.4000, focus shifts to BoE

The post-FOMC USD sell-off assisted GBP/USD to rebound swiftly from mid-1.3800s.

The Fed’s upbeat US economic outlook helped limit the USD slide and capped gains.

The focus now shifts to the BoE monetary policy decision, due later this Thursday.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround on Wednesday and rallied 120 pips from the daily swing lows near mid-1.3800s after the Fed announced its policy decision. As was widely expected, the FOMC left the benchmark rate unchanged in the 0%-0.25% range and said it would continue with $120 billion monthly bond purchases. The accompanying monetary policy statement downplayed speculations that an improvement in the outlook could force the Fed to wind back its stimulus.

The Fed maintained its ultra-dovish tone and the so-called "dot plots" indicated that policymakers were in no rush to raise interest rates at least through 2023. This, in turn, triggered a massive US dollar selloff and prompted some aggressive short-covering move around the major. The momentum pushed the pair further beyond mid-1.3900s, or fresh weekly tops, albeit lacked any follow-through buying and ran out of steam during the Asian session on Thursday.

The Fed predicted a V-shaped recovery in the US and now sees the economy growing 6.5% this year. This would mark the largest annual jump in GDP since 1984 and a whopping 2.3% upgrade from its projection in December. Adding to this, inflation is expected to exceed the Fed's 2% target and rise 2.4% this year. The upbeat outlook allowed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to hold steady near the highest level since January 2020 and helped revive the USD demand. This was seen as a key factor that prompted some selling around the major.

That said, the downside is likely to remain limited as investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Bank of England meeting later this Thursday. Given that no change is expected in interest rates or the pace of stimulus, the market focus will be on the central bank's assessment of the state of the economy. The BoE is more likely to emphasize the condition for tightening monetary policy, which will play a key role in influencing the British pound and provide some meaningful impetus.

Later during the early North American session, the US macro data will also be looked upon for some trading opportunities. Thursday's US economic docket features the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, should offer some cues to intraday traders.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight strong momentum assisted the pair to break through a near one-month-old descending trend-line resistance. This could be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and supports prospects for additional gains. That said, the lack of any follow-through warrants some caution and makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the key 1.4000 psychological mark before positioning for any further appreciating move. The latter coincides with the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.4243-1.3779 corrective slide, which if cleared decisively should lift the pair towards the 1.4070 region (61.8% Fibo.) en-route the 1.4100 mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful slide now seems to find decent support near the 1.3900 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the mentioned level will negate any near-term positive bias and drag the pair further below mid-1.3800s. The pair could then slide back towards the 1.3800 neighbourhood, below which bearish traders might aim to challenge monthly swing lows, around the 1.3780 region.