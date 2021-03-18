GBP/USD Analysis: Dovish FOMC-led rally falters ahead of 1.4000, focus shifts to BoE

- The post-FOMC USD sell-off assisted GBP/USD to rebound swiftly from mid-1.3800s.
- The Fed’s upbeat US economic outlook helped limit the USD slide and capped gains.
- The focus now shifts to the BoE monetary policy decision, due later this Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround on Wednesday and rallied 120 pips from the daily swing lows near mid-1.3800s after the Fed announced its policy decision. As was widely expected, the FOMC left the benchmark rate unchanged in the 0%-0.25% range and said it would continue with $120 billion monthly bond purchases. The accompanying monetary policy statement downplayed speculations that an improvement in the outlook could force the Fed to wind back its stimulus.
The Fed maintained its ultra-dovish tone and the so-called "dot plots" indicated that policymakers were in no rush to raise interest rates at least through 2023. This, in turn, triggered a massive US dollar selloff and prompted some aggressive short-covering move around the major. The momentum pushed the pair further beyond mid-1.3900s, or fresh weekly tops, albeit lacked any follow-through buying and ran out of steam during the Asian session on Thursday.
The Fed predicted a V-shaped recovery in the US and now sees the economy growing 6.5% this year. This would mark the largest annual jump in GDP since 1984 and a whopping 2.3% upgrade from its projection in December. Adding to this, inflation is expected to exceed the Fed's 2% target and rise 2.4% this year. The upbeat outlook allowed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to hold steady near the highest level since January 2020 and helped revive the USD demand. This was seen as a key factor that prompted some selling around the major.
That said, the downside is likely to remain limited as investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Bank of England meeting later this Thursday. Given that no change is expected in interest rates or the pace of stimulus, the market focus will be on the central bank's assessment of the state of the economy. The BoE is more likely to emphasize the condition for tightening monetary policy, which will play a key role in influencing the British pound and provide some meaningful impetus.
Later during the early North American session, the US macro data will also be looked upon for some trading opportunities. Thursday's US economic docket features the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, should offer some cues to intraday traders.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight strong momentum assisted the pair to break through a near one-month-old descending trend-line resistance. This could be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and supports prospects for additional gains. That said, the lack of any follow-through warrants some caution and makes it prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the key 1.4000 psychological mark before positioning for any further appreciating move. The latter coincides with the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.4243-1.3779 corrective slide, which if cleared decisively should lift the pair towards the 1.4070 region (61.8% Fibo.) en-route the 1.4100 mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide now seems to find decent support near the 1.3900 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the mentioned level will negate any near-term positive bias and drag the pair further below mid-1.3800s. The pair could then slide back towards the 1.3800 neighbourhood, below which bearish traders might aim to challenge monthly swing lows, around the 1.3780 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases a part of FOMC-inspired gains, slides to mid-1.1900s
EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, having stalled the post-FOMC strong advance just ahead of the 1.2000 mark. The upbeat US economic outlook helped revive the USD demand and exerted some pressure. Speeches by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD: Bulls target a retest of weekly highs
GBP/USD bulls in charge and target a retest of the monthly highs. GBP/USD is attempting to penetrate deeper into resistance territory on the longer-term time frames and the following is a top-down analysis that arrives at a bullish thesis.
USD/JPY tumbles below 109.00 as BOJ said to widen its rate target band
The Japanese yen picked up fresh bids on the above headlines, knocking-off USD/JPY back below 109.00. The spot has erased early gains, having hit a daily low of 108.62 in a knee-jerk reaction to the report on the BOJ’s likely action this Friday.
Dogecoin bulls can stay hopeful above these levels
DOGE/USD fizzles the latest run-up beyond short-term resistance while easing to $0.0580 during early Thursday. Even so, the meme-coin keeps trend line breakout amid receding bearish MACD bias, not to forget trading above the key support lines and SMA confluence.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.