GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2510

Run to Downing Street continues, Boris Johnson the favorite.

Fed’s Powell opened doors for a rate cut, hit the EUR.

GBP/USD could resume its decline once breaking below 1.2475 support.

The dollar’s broad weakness has helped the GBP/USD pair recover the 1.2500 level, with the pair hitting a daily high of 1.2520 before retreating some. The Sterling found support early London in the monthly GDP estimate, which resulted at 0.3% in May, as expected, bouncing from a -0.4% in April. Also, the kingdom’s good trade deficit declined to £11.524 billion in May, much better than the expected £-12.550B and the previous £-12.76B. On a down note, Manufacturing Production rose by 1.4% in May, while Industrial Production increased by 0.9% in the same month, both missing the market’s expectations. The advance was also the result of Fed’s Powell testimony, seen as dovish by market’s participants.

Run to Downing Street continues

Meanwhile, the race toward Downing Street continued, with the two candidates participating in a televised debate. Boris Johnson avoided straight answers, something that Hunt provided in abundance. For sure, Hunt was the clearest and the most committed, but that hardly matters considering Johnson will probably win the race. This Thursday, the BOE will release the Financial Stability Report and a detailed record of the FPC's most recent meeting.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair’s recovery fell short of affecting the dominant bearish trend, as the pair has just corrected the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slump, unable to sustain gains above it. In the 4 hours chart, it’s hovering a few pips above its 20 SMA, while the 100 SMA converges with the 61.8% retracement of the same slump at 1.2620. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have neared their mid-lines after correcting extreme oversold readings, slowly gaining downward traction, further reinforcing the idea that the latest advance was a mere correction. The bearish case will likely resume on a break below 1.2475, the immediate support.

Support levels: 1.2475 1.2430 1.2400

Resistance levels: 1.2520 1.25601.2600