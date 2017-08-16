GBP/USD analysis: Dollar's sell-off partially offsets Pound's weakness

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2885

The GBP/USD pair remained under pressure this Wednesday, but managed to end the day in the green, mostly due to broad dollar's weakness triggered by comments from US President Trump and dovish FOMC Minutes. At the beginning of the day, the UK released upbeat employment data, as in the three months to June the unemployment rate fell to 4.4% from 4.5%, while wages rose by a bit more than expected, up at an annual pace of 2.1%. Wages, however, continue lagging inflation, leaving real incomes down 0.5% on the year. Also, and in July, the number of unemployment people fell by 4.2K. The figures pushed the pair to a daily high of 1.2902, but it quickly reversed gains, as Pound can't gain on its own, but only as it happened in the US afternoon, once the dollar gets in sell-off mode. Anyway, the pair heads into the Asian opening sub-1.2900, and the 4 hours chart shows quite a limited upward potential, given that technical indicators are barely reconverting from oversold levels but still well below their mid-lines, whilst the 20 SMA maintains a sharp bearish slope well above the current level, capping the upside now around 1.2930.

Support levels: 1.2830 1.2795 1.2760

Resistance levels: 1.2910 1.2950 1.2990

