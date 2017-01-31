GBP/USD analysis: dollar weakness favors some further gains

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2566

The GBP/USD pair fell down to 1.2411, but closed the day above the 1.2560 level, reversing most of its weekly losses on broad dollar's weakness. The Pound fell early in the London session, following the release of the BOE's December money figures, as the data showed that personal borrowing grew at a slower pace in the last month of 2016 for the first time in five months. Consumer credit in December rose by £1.039B against an expected advance of £1.700B, and well below previous £1.926B, the smallest monthly increase since May 2015. Mortgage approvals also surged by less than expected, up by just under 68,000 in the month. From a technical point of view, the GBP/USD has bounced sharply from the 38.2% retracement of this January bullish run, and is back above the 23.6% retracement of the same rally around 1.2520. In the 4 hours chart, the price is also above a now flat 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have lost their upward strength right after entering positive territory, indicating a limited upward potential. Nevertheless and with the ongoing dollar' weakness, the pair can recover further on a break above 1.2590, the daily high.

Support levels: 1.2460 1.2410 1.2375

Resistance levels: 1.2490 1.2530 1.2580

