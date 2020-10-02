GBP/USD had some good two-way price moves on Thursday amid a flurry of Brexit headlines.

Deteriorating global risk sentiment benefitted the safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure.

The downside seems limited as investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of NFP.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some volatile swings on Thursday and was exclusively driven by the incoming Brexit-related headlines. The pair initially fell to the 1.2820 region on news that the EU and the UK negotiations failed to close a gap on the issue of state aid. The minister handling Brexit divorce issues for Britain, Michael Gove reaffirmed the differences in Brexit talks and said that we are looking at steps to be taken to safeguard borders after Brexit. The bearish pressure aggravated further in reaction to the news that the legal action against the United Kingdom is imminent on the back of a breach of the "good faith" articles of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround and rallied over 150 pips on the back of reports that officials in London are increasingly optimistic about finalizing a Brexit deal. Financial Times correspondent Sebastian Payne tweeted that officials with knowledge of the talks said a landing zone on state aid has been identified but fishing is the last sticking point. The optimism, however, turned out to be short-lived after EU officials denied news on state aid Brexit breakthrough. The pair quickly retreated around 100 pips from daily tops and was further pressured by a modest pickup in the US dollar demand. The pair finally settled in the red, snapping three consecutive days of the losing streak and remained depressed through the Asian session on Friday.

A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment – amid the impasse over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures – drove some haven flows towards the USD and exerted some pressure. The already weaker market mood deteriorated further after the US President Donald Trump was tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. Meanwhile, the downside remained cushioned, at least for the time being, as investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report. The headline NFP is expected to show that the US economy added 850K new jobs in September, down from 1.37 million in the previous month, while the unemployment rate is expected to have ticked down to 8.2% from 8.4%. The data will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics. This, along with the incoming Brexit-related headlines will assist investors to determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight strong intraday positive move faltered near a resistance marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci level of 1.3482-1.2676 recent downfall. The pair's inability to capitalize on the strong move up and the subsequent fall points to persistent selling at higher levels. That said, bearish traders might still wait for some follow-through selling below the 1.2800 mark before positioning for any further downfall. The pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.2765 region, en-route the 1.2700 mark and multi-week lows support, around the 1.2675 zone.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 1.2900 mark. A sustained strength back above the mentioned hurdle might trigger a short-covering move and assist the pair to make a fresh attempt to conquer the key 1.3000 psychological mark.