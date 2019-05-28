GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2655

Sterling under pressure amid political turmoil correlated to Brexit.

EU's Junker repeated that there won't be a renegotiation of the withdrawal agreement.

The GBP/USD pair was unable to attract investors, hovering within familiar levels throughout Tuesday to close it measly 20 pips lower in the 1.2650 price zone. The Sterling remains depressed amid political turmoil correlated to Brexit and the upcoming election of a PM. Speculation that May's replacement won't hesitate to pull the UK out of the EU even without a deal continues increasing, following comments from different UK politicians. Among those, Irish PM Leo Varadkar said that there was a growing risk of a no deal Brexit, while Trade Minister Fox earlier today said that it would be unfortunate if the EU didn't want to negotiate changes to the Brexit deal, to which EU's Junker responded that there won't be a renegotiation of the withdrawal agreement. PM May, though her spokesman, reiterated that a no-deal Brexit was still the "legal default." Late in the US afternoon, UK PM candidate, Esther McVey, said that the only way to deliver the referendum result is to embrace leaving without a deal.

From a technical point of view, little has changed for GBP/USD. The pair is trading near the May low at 1.2604, mid-way between that level and the 23.6% retracement of its monthly decline at 1.2740. Gains above this last could bring some relief to the Pound, although it would rather depend on dollar's weakness than on a sudden appetite for Sterling. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the pair was unable to recover above a flat 20 SMA, while the 200 EMA heads south far above the current level. The Momentum indicator lacks directional strength just below its mid-line, while the RSI indicator keeps declining, currently at 38, skewing the risk toward the downside.

Support levels: 1.2640 1.2605 1.2580

Resistance levels: 1.2695 1.2740 1.2785

