GBP/USD Analysis: Defends ascending trend-line support ahead of FOMC, BoE, Brexit

- GBP/USD showed some resilience below the 1.3000 mark on Tuesday.
- BoE rate cut speculations, no-deal Brexit fears might continues to weigh.
- Investors eye FOMC decision for some impetus ahead of BoE on Thursday.
The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the major part of Tuesday trading action and dropped to over one-week lows, below the key 1.30 psychological mark. Despite last week's positive UK macro data, the market is still pricing in over 50% chances of a BoE rate cut on Thursday. This coupled with fears of a no-deal Brexit turned out to be one of the key factors undermining the British pound. It is worth recalling that market worries were further fueled by the EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier's warning on Monday that there is still the risk of a cliff-edge Brexit at the end of 2020.
GBP/USD stages a late rebound from sub-1.3000 levels
The pair was further pressurized by a pickup in the US dollar demand amid lingering concerns over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. The bid tone surrounding the greenback remained unabated following the release of mixed US macro releases. Data released on Tuesday showed that Durable Goods Orders rose by 2.4% in December, reversing the previous month's decline of 2.1% and surpassing even the most optimistic estimates. Conversely, core durable goods orders unexpectedly fell by 0.1% during the reported month. Adding to this, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index also bettered market expectations and jumped to 131.6 in January.
However, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment prompted some USD profit-taking and helped ease the bearish pressure, rather assisted the pair to rebound over 50 pips from lows. Heading into the two-day FOMC meeting, which got underway on Tuesday, investors seemed inclined to lighten their positions and extended some support to the major. Hence, the key focus will remain on the Fed monetary policy decision, scheduled to be announced later during the US session. The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rate unchanged at 1.50-1.75%. Hence, the key focus will be on the accompanying policy statement, which will be scrutinized for any major changes and eventually provide some impetus ahead of Thursday's highly anticipated BoE policy meeting.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair showed some resilience below 50-day EMA and so far, has managed to defend support marked by a near three-month-old ascending trend-line support. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling, possibly below monthly lows support around the 1.2955 region, before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. Sustained weakness below the mentioned support should pave the way for a further downfall and accelerate the fall further towards December swing lows, around the 1.2905-1.2900 area, en-route the 1.2830-25 support zone.
On the flip side, recovery back above the 1.3050 region could get extended but seems more likely to fizzle out near the 1.3100 round-figure mark. Sustained strength above the said handle might trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering move and assist the pair to move towards the 1.3140 horizontal resistance ahead of last Friday's swing high, around the 1.3170 region, and the 1.3200 round-figure mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering above 1.10 amid coronavirus fears, ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, marginally lower. Fears of the coronavirus continue weighing on markets while tension is building ahead of the Fed, which is set to leave rates unchanged.
GBP/USD struggling to hold onto 1.30 amid the Huawei row
GBP/USD sellers catch a breath after four consecutive days of declines. The UK’s favor for the Chinese tech giant negatively affects its friendship with the US. Brexit headlines keep calm while BOE readies for the decision.
Forex Today: Coronavirus surpasses SARS, Trump's impeachment gets interesting, Fed in focus
Coronavirus: The respiratory disease has already infected 5,974 people, surpassing that of SARS. While the news grabs the headlines, the effect on markets is diminishing. USD/JPY is settling above 109 and Gold is below $1,570.
Gold: Bulls looking for a discount in $1560s
Gold top in the making with a weekly shooting star and weekly divergence. The price of gold has been found floundering between 1580 and the 1560s following a surge at the start of the year to the highest levels since March 2013 at $1,611.
USD/JPY slides to session lows, risks breaking below 109.00 level
USD/JPY failed to capitalize on the early uptick to weekly tops. Bulls seemed unimpressed by improving global risk sentiment. Weaker US bond yields exerted some pressure ahead of FOMC.