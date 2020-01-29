GBP/USD Analysis: Defends ascending trend-line support ahead of FOMC, BoE, Brexit

GBP/USD showed some resilience below the 1.3000 mark on Tuesday.

BoE rate cut speculations, no-deal Brexit fears might continues to weigh.

Investors eye FOMC decision for some impetus ahead of BoE on Thursday.

The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the major part of Tuesday trading action and dropped to over one-week lows, below the key 1.30 psychological mark. Despite last week's positive UK macro data, the market is still pricing in over 50% chances of a BoE rate cut on Thursday. This coupled with fears of a no-deal Brexit turned out to be one of the key factors undermining the British pound. It is worth recalling that market worries were further fueled by the EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier's warning on Monday that there is still the risk of a cliff-edge Brexit at the end of 2020.

GBP/USD stages a late rebound from sub-1.3000 levels

The pair was further pressurized by a pickup in the US dollar demand amid lingering concerns over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. The bid tone surrounding the greenback remained unabated following the release of mixed US macro releases. Data released on Tuesday showed that Durable Goods Orders rose by 2.4% in December, reversing the previous month's decline of 2.1% and surpassing even the most optimistic estimates. Conversely, core durable goods orders unexpectedly fell by 0.1% during the reported month. Adding to this, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index also bettered market expectations and jumped to 131.6 in January.

However, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment prompted some USD profit-taking and helped ease the bearish pressure, rather assisted the pair to rebound over 50 pips from lows. Heading into the two-day FOMC meeting, which got underway on Tuesday, investors seemed inclined to lighten their positions and extended some support to the major. Hence, the key focus will remain on the Fed monetary policy decision, scheduled to be announced later during the US session. The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rate unchanged at 1.50-1.75%. Hence, the key focus will be on the accompanying policy statement, which will be scrutinized for any major changes and eventually provide some impetus ahead of Thursday's highly anticipated BoE policy meeting.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair showed some resilience below 50-day EMA and so far, has managed to defend support marked by a near three-month-old ascending trend-line support. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling, possibly below monthly lows support around the 1.2955 region, before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. Sustained weakness below the mentioned support should pave the way for a further downfall and accelerate the fall further towards December swing lows, around the 1.2905-1.2900 area, en-route the 1.2830-25 support zone.

On the flip side, recovery back above the 1.3050 region could get extended but seems more likely to fizzle out near the 1.3100 round-figure mark. Sustained strength above the said handle might trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering move and assist the pair to move towards the 1.3140 horizontal resistance ahead of last Friday's swing high, around the 1.3170 region, and the 1.3200 round-figure mark.