GBP/USD
The GBP/USD has once again bounced off the resistance of the 1.4000 mark. The rate appears to be trading flat this week between the 1.3850 and 1.4000 level. In the meantime, the 100-hour simple moving average approached the rate and failed to provide any impact on it.
In the near term future, the rate is expected to reach for the support of the zone that surrounds the 1.3850 mark. If this zone gets passed, the rate could aim at the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3804.
On the other hand, if the 1.3850 zone holds again, the pair could test the resistance of the 1.4000 for another time.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.2050 as markets await Powell
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, falling as US yields remain elevated close to 1.50%. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims and stimulus news are also eyed.
GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.39 as markets retreat in response to higher US yields. Sterling pares its gains related to the UK budget and investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech.
XAU/USD bears turn cautious near descending channel support
Gold failed to preserve its early gains and refreshed daily lows in the last hour. Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the metal. Oversold conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution for bearish traders.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index looks for direction near 91.00 ahead of Powell, data
DXY trades without clear direction around the 91.00 level. Investors’ attention remains on yields and US inflation. Fed’s Powell, Initial Claims next of relevance in the docket.