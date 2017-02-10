GBP/USD analysis: decline only to accelerate from now on

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3274

The GBP/USD pair plunged to 1.3256, its lowest ever since the latest BOE's meeting, when Governor Carney said markets could be underestimating odds of a rate hike in the UK. The pair was trading around 1.3200 ahead of the event, as it has now become a probable bearish target, as despite the hawkish rhetoric towards rate hikes persists, they are being offset by concerns about the economic consequences on Brexit, and the absence of progress in negotiations, despite latest PM May´s speech. The pair fell after breaking a key support, the 61.8% retracement of the latest bullish run at 1.3340, later fueled by a disappointing September Markit manufacturing PMI for the UK, down to 55.6 against the previous 56.7 and the expected 56.4. The pair recovered modestly from the mentioned low, but stands barely 20 pips above the level, and still bearish according to technical readings, as in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA extended its decline well above the current level, whilst technical indicators barely decelerate their declines, now trying to stabilize within oversold readings. The same chart shows that the price met support around its 200 EMA, usually a tough bone to break, but also a line in the sand, as a bearish extension below it will likely result in a steeper decline during the following sessions.

Support levels: 1.3250 1.3210 1.3170

Resistance levels: 1.3300 1.3340 1.3385

