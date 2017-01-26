GBP/USD analysis: decline looks corrective, for now

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2589

The GBP/USD pair fell below from a fresh monthly high of 1.2673, and traded as low as 1.2556, in spite of better-than-expected UK data, weighed by dollar's demand and profit taking. The first estimate of the UK's Q4 GDP came in better-than-expected, as the economy is estimated to have grown by 0.6% in the three months to December, above the 0.5% expected whilst the year-on-year figure came in at 2.2% against an expected 2.1%. Mortgage approvals rose beyond expected in December, up to 43.228K against a previously revised 41.003K, whilst borrowing rose in December 2016, but there are signs that demand may soften in 2017 as consumers and businesses anticipate higher interest rates, according to the official release. The intraday decline looks just corrective as in the 4 hours chart, the decline stalled around a sharply bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have resumed their advances within positive territory, although stand now below previous daily highs. The mentioned 20 SMA stands at 1.2550, the level to break to see the pair falling further this Friday.

Support levels: 1.2550 1.2510 1.2470

Resistance levels: 1.2595 1.2635 1.2680

