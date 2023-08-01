Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the GBP/USD weekly, daily, and 4-hour charts.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD dives toward 0.6650 after RBA's extended pause at 4.10%
AUD/USD is accelerating its decline toward 0.6650, having faced intense selling pressure after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept the interest rate unchanged at 4.10% at its August policy meeting. The RBA, however, leaves the door open for rate hikes.
USD/JPY refreshes multi-week high, bulls retain control above 61.8% Fibo.
USD/JPY scales higher for the third successive day and climbs to a fresh three-week high. The BoJ's unscheduled bond-buying operation weighs on the JPY and offers some support. A modest USD strength also contributes to the positive move and favours bullish traders.
Gold pullback eyes $1,952 retest and US data
Gold remains on the back foot around intraday low as it snaps a two-day winning streak while justifying the strong US Dollar and looming fears about China. The US Dollar Index renews a three-week high as Treasury bond yields rebound despite mixed US activity data published the previous day.
XRP partial victory threatened as SEC vs Terraform Labs ruling offers a stinging rebuke of the Ripple decision
XRP community members are still reaping the benefits of the July 13 decision by Judge Analisa Torres after she made a two-way ruling in the Ripple versus SEC case. Though partial, the decision boded better for and was also better received by the XRP camp than the regulator and chair, Gary Gensler.
A big call for the Bank of England, and the fallout from the BOJ
The big news last week was the change in yield curve control from the Bank of Japan, which effectively allows the 10-year government bond yield to rise to 1% from 0.5%. This is yet another central bank taking steps to tighten monetary policy.