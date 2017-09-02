GBP/USD analysis: data will confirm, or deny Pound's strength

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2509

The GBP/USD pair retreated from a fresh weekly high of 1.2581 in the US afternoon, ending the day marginally lower around the 1.2500 figure. There were no big news coming from the US this Thursday, but news late Wednesday indicating that the Brexit bill passed through the House of Commons without amendments, incremented the positive sentiment towards the British Pound. This Friday, the UK will release its manufacturing and industrial production figures for December, expected to have risen at a slower pace than in the previous month. Despite the negative close, the technical picture is far from suggesting upcoming Pound weakness, as the GBP/USD pair ended the day above its 20 SMA, now around 1.2480, whilst the Momentum indicator maintains its bullish slope within positive territory, although the RSI indicator has turned south and currently pressures the 50 level, suggesting the pair may extend its decline at least to 1.2470, Thursday's low. Also, favoring a downward move is the fact that the pair was unable to settle above 23.6% retracement of its January/February rally at 1.2535, although renewed buying interest above it can see the pair regaining the 1.2600 level before the week is over.

Support levels: 1.2470 1.2425 1.2390

Resistance levels: 1.2535 1.2585 1.2620

