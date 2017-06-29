GBP/USD analysis: critical resistance at 1.3040/50

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2997

The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.3014 and closed the day not far below it, supported not only by Carney's hawkish comments towards rate hikes on Wednesday, but also by a continued sell-off in the greenback, not anymore the only star in the monetary policy tightening firmament. Further supporting the Pound were UK´s money figures, which showed that consumer borrowing rose by 10.2% on an annualized basis in the three months to May, up from 9.7% in April, while the number of mortgages approved for house purchases rose to 65,202. The UK will release the final revision of its Q1 GDP figures this Friday, expected unchanged at 0.2%. In the meantime, the bullish stance persists, with the Momentum indicator consolidating in extreme overbought territory and the RSI heading higher at 83 in the 4 hours chart, whilst the 20 SMA in the same time chart has advanced further above the 200 EMA, maintaining a strong upward slope far below the current level. The pair has a strong static resistance in the 1.3040/50 area, where the pair topped mid May, level that can be tested on another advance beyond 1.1310. To the downside, the pair can correct down to 1.2920, where the first line of buyers wait, with a break below it required to confirm a steeper correction.

Support levels: 1.2965 1.2920 1.2875

Resistance levels: 1.3010 1.3045 1.3090

