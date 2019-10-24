GBP/USD analysis: Could remain directionless as investors await EU decision on Brexit extension

Rising odds for a UK election exerted some initial pressure on Wednesday.

Fed rate cut expectations led to a later USD slide and helped regain traction.

The EU delayed its decision on Brexit deadline extension at least until Friday.

Following an early dip to the 1.2840 region, the GBP/USD pair managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's downfall. The pair remained on the defensive and spent a major part of the European trading session below the 1.2900 handle on the back of risk of a snap election in the UK, especially after lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ultra-tight timetable for passing the Brexit legislation. A source in Johnson’s office said on Tuesday that a new election would be the only way to break the Brexit impasse if the EU agrees to a delay until January.



Meanwhile, the European Union members delayed a decision on whether to grant a three-month extension and were reported to wait until Friday, or possibly till early Monday, before announcing the final verdict. However, the fact that the risk of a no-deal scenario has been largely been neutralized in the recent past, the intraday downtick lacked any strong follow-through selling and remained limited. This coupled with a late US Dollar pullback, amid firming market expectations that the Fed will cut interest rate again at its upcoming monetary policy meeting on October 29-30, further collaborated to the pair's intraday uptick of around 80 pips.



The pair now seems to have stabilized and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Thursday. In absence of any major market moving economic releases from the UK, the incoming Brexit-related headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the market sentiment surrounding the Sterling. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket – highlighting the release of durable goods orders – might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Wednesday managed to find decent support near the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3381-1.1959 downfall, which is closely followed by the 1.2800 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the said support levels might prompt some additional weakness and accelerate the fall further towards the very important 200-day SMA – currently near the 1.2720 region – en-route the 1.2700 mark.



On the flip side, any subsequent positive move now seems to confront some fresh supply near the 1.2955-60 region, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the key 1.30 psychological mark. Sustained move beyond the mentioned handle has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.3065-70 intermediate resistance ahead of the 1.3100 round-figure mark and late April swing highs near the 1.3175 region.