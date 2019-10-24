GBP/USD analysis: Could remain directionless as investors await EU decision on Brexit extension

- Rising odds for a UK election exerted some initial pressure on Wednesday.
- Fed rate cut expectations led to a later USD slide and helped regain traction.
- The EU delayed its decision on Brexit deadline extension at least until Friday.
Following an early dip to the 1.2840 region, the GBP/USD pair managed to regain some positive traction on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's downfall. The pair remained on the defensive and spent a major part of the European trading session below the 1.2900 handle on the back of risk of a snap election in the UK, especially after lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ultra-tight timetable for passing the Brexit legislation. A source in Johnson’s office said on Tuesday that a new election would be the only way to break the Brexit impasse if the EU agrees to a delay until January.
Meanwhile, the European Union members delayed a decision on whether to grant a three-month extension and were reported to wait until Friday, or possibly till early Monday, before announcing the final verdict. However, the fact that the risk of a no-deal scenario has been largely been neutralized in the recent past, the intraday downtick lacked any strong follow-through selling and remained limited. This coupled with a late US Dollar pullback, amid firming market expectations that the Fed will cut interest rate again at its upcoming monetary policy meeting on October 29-30, further collaborated to the pair's intraday uptick of around 80 pips.
The pair now seems to have stabilized and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Thursday. In absence of any major market moving economic releases from the UK, the incoming Brexit-related headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the market sentiment surrounding the Sterling. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket – highlighting the release of durable goods orders – might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair on Wednesday managed to find decent support near the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3381-1.1959 downfall, which is closely followed by the 1.2800 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the said support levels might prompt some additional weakness and accelerate the fall further towards the very important 200-day SMA – currently near the 1.2720 region – en-route the 1.2700 mark.
On the flip side, any subsequent positive move now seems to confront some fresh supply near the 1.2955-60 region, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the key 1.30 psychological mark. Sustained move beyond the mentioned handle has the potential to lift the pair further towards the 1.3065-70 intermediate resistance ahead of the 1.3100 round-figure mark and late April swing highs near the 1.3175 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable above 1.11 ahead of critical PMIs, ECB decision
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, as tension mounts towards Markit's forward-looking PMIs, which carry expectations for improvement. Mario Draghi's final decision at the helm of the ECB due later.
GBP/USD trades above 1.29 as EU's Brexit extension awaited
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 as the EU's Brexit extension is awaited and PM Boris Johnson tries to decide if to proceed with elections or try to pass Brexit legislation.
USD/JPY: Choppy inside short-term range, more data from Japan awaited
USD/JPY carries a week-long trading range ignoring early-day PMI. Following its short-term trading range, the pair takes another U-turn from the range resistance while taking rounds to 108.62 during Thu’s Asian session.
ECB Preview: Draghi's defense of his legacy may drag EUR/USD down
"The ECB is ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro." These famous words by Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank, are the centerpiece of his legacy.
Gold drops to $1,491 despite downbeat catalysts from Asia, Brexit uncertainty
Despite economic challenges from Asia and uncertainty surrounding the Brexit, Gold prices step back to $1,491 amid Asian session on Thursday. An active economic calendar, including ECB, will be the key.