GBP/USD
Upside risks dominated the British Pound against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The GBP/USD currency pair surged by 88 pips or 0.64% during Wednesday's trading session.
The exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The potential target for buyers will be near the 1.4020 level.
However, the currency exchange rate could make a brief retracement towards the 55-, 100– and 200– hour SMAs near the 1.3902 area within the following trading hours.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.21 on USD bounce, German CPI, US GDP eyed
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.2100 following its run-up to a fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off a two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.
GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden’s address. US data in focus.
GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call
GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden’s address. US data in focus.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses below $1,780, US GDP awaited
Gold witnessed an intraday turnaround from one-week tops touched earlier this Thursday. A strong pickup in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and prompted fresh selling. The risk-on mood further contributed to the intraday fall ahead of the Advance US Q1 GDP.
Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs
Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up.