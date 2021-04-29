GBP/USD

Upside risks dominated the British Pound against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The GBP/USD currency pair surged by 88 pips or 0.64% during Wednesday's trading session.

The exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The potential target for buyers will be near the 1.4020 level.

However, the currency exchange rate could make a brief retracement towards the 55-, 100– and 200– hour SMAs near the 1.3902 area within the following trading hours.