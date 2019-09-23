GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2436

UK PM Johnson dismissed chances of an agreement in an upcoming summit with EU authorities.

UK Supreme Court will announce its decision on Johnson’s Parliament suspension this Tuesday.

GBP/USD in correction mode, bearish case stronger if 1.2340 gives up.

The Sterling was among the worst performers this Monday, falling against the greenback to 1.2412 and finishing the day not far above this last. European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, said that there would have to be border checks in Ireland if there’s a no-deal Brexit, adding that the UK will be fully responsible for such scenario. The headline spooked buyers, particularly after UK PM Johnson said that there are still “difficulties” over an agreement, down-talking chances of reaching an agreement with its EU counterparts during a series of talks at a UN summit this week.

The UK Supreme Court was reported to announce its decision whether British Prime Minister Johnson's suspension of parliament was unlawful this Tuesday. The UK will only release minor figures, including August Public Sector Net Borrowing and the CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders for September.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading around the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, a sign that the pullback from above 1.2500 is so far corrective. Despite the lack of progress, the market still believes the UK will avoid a no-deal Brexit, therefore keeping the Pound in a bullish path. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart offer a neutral-to-bearish stance, as the pair settled below a now horizontal 20 SMA, while still holding well above bullish 100 and 200 SMA. Indicators in the mentioned chart have fallen into negative ground, now lacking directional strength. The 38.2% retracement of the same rally comes at 1.2340. A break below this last could be a more relevant warning of upward exhaustion.

Support levels: 1.2410 1.2385 1.2340

Resistance levels: 1.2460 1.2510 1.2555