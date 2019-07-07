GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2525
- A firmer dollar and persistent Brexit uncertainty sent GBP/USD to its lowest since January.
- PM Candidate Boris Johnson hopes for a better deal, will be prepared for a no-deal Brexit.
The GBP/USD pair has fallen to its lowest since the January flash-crash, touching 1.2480 by the end of the week amid resurgent dollar’s demand, rebounding from such low to settle at 1.2525. Down for a second consecutive week, the Sterling has also suffered these last few days from dismal business activity, as the Markit PMI indicated shrinking activity throughout the major sectors of the economy. The weak figures were mostly attributed once again to Brexit uncertainty. Meanwhile, PM candidates are doing the little to reduce uncertainty. Boris Johnson was on the wires Friday, saying that he desires to get a better Brexit deal, although reiterating that he will be “totally ready” if they need to leave the EU without a deal on October 31. The UK macroeconomic calendar will have nothing relevant to offer until next Wednesday when the kingdom will publish updates on Manufacturing and Industrial Production, Trade Balance, and monthly GDP.
The daily chart shows that the GBP/USD pair posted its lowest yearly close Friday, also that further declines are likely, given that the pair settled far below bearish moving averages, while the Momentum indicator heads nowhere around its mid-line, but the RSI accelerated its decline, currently at 34. The 4 hours chart shows that the pair plunged after testing a strongly bearish 20 SMA, currently at around 1.2570 while technical indicators recovered from their lows, but remain well into negative ground, rather reflecting the bounce than suggesting a bullish extension ahead.
Support levels: 1.2495 1.2460 1.2425
Resistance levels: 1.2570 1.2610 1.2645
