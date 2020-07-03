GBP/USD Analysis: Coronavirus jitters/Brexit uncertainties capped gains, for the time being

GBP/USD failed to capitalize on Thursday’s early positive move to over one-week tops.

Coronavirus jitters stoked demand for the safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure.

Brexit uncertainties further took its toll on the pound and contributed to the pair’s slide.

Investors now eye the final UK Services PMI for some impetus amid a holiday in the US.

The GBP/USD pair built on this week's goodish rebound from mid-1.2200s and shot to over one-week tops on Thursday, albeit struggled to find acceptance at higher levels. The early positive move was sponsored by some follow-through US dollar selling amid optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine, which remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. The global risk sentiment got an additional boost following the release of stronger-than-expected US monthly jobs report.

The headline NFP showed that the US economy created 4.8 million jobs in June as compared to gains of 3 million expected. Moreover, the previous month's reading was reived higher to 2.699 million as against 2.509 million reported earlier. Additional details revealed that the unemployment rate fell to 11.1% from 13.3% in May. The details provided further evidence that the worse of the coronavirus pandemic was probably over and revived hopes of a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery.

However, growing worries about a continuous surge in the number of coronavirus cases discouraged investors from taking excessive risk. The market turned cautious amid the growing possibility of renewed lockdown measures and the rolling back the plans to reopen economic activity to contain the outbreak. This, in turn, drove some haven flows towards the greenback and kept a lid on any strong gains for the major, rather prompted some fresh selling at higher levels.

This coupled with persistent Brexit uncertainties, which further took its toll on the British pound and contributed to the pair's intraday pullback of around 65 pips. In the latest Brexit-related news, the UK and EU negotiators failed to make any substantial breakthrough on a number of important issues. Meanwhile, a meeting scheduled on Friday has been delayed for next week due to the divergences between the two parties, which casts serious doubts about the possibility of reaching an agreement before the end of the transition period in December 2020.

Nevertheless, the pair settled near the lower end of its daily trading range, though lacked any strong follow-through selling. The pair managed to hold its neck above mid-1.2400s through the Asian session on Friday as market participants now look forward to the final UK Services PMI for a fresh impetus. Meanwhile, the US markets will remain closed in observance of Independence Day. Hence, relatively thin liquidity conditions could lead to a subdued/range-bound trading action on the last day of the week, albeit any Brexit headlines might infuse some volatility.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair, so far, has managed to hold above a previous hurdle, now turned support near the 1.2450-40 region. This coupled with the fact that spot prices remain well above important intraday moving averages – 100 & 200-hour SMAs – favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. Hence, a move back above the key 1.2500 psychological mark, en-route the 1.2540-45 intermediate hurdle and the 1.2600 round-figure mark, remains a distinct possibility.

On the flip side, any subsequent fall below mid-1.2400s is likely to find some support near the 1.2420-15 region (200-hour SMA) ahead of the 1.2400 mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some additional weakness and accelerate the slide back towards a three-week-old descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, around mid-1.2300s.