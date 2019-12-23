GBP/USD Analysis: Continues to show some resilience near a confluence support, below 1.30 handle

GBP/USD continues to be weighed down by fears of a no-deal Brexit.

Friday’s mostly upbeat UK macro also did little to provide any respite.

Resurgent USD demand also collaborated to the prevalent selling bias.

The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick and ended in the red for the fifth consecutive session on the last trading day of the week. The British pound did find some support from Friday's mostly upbeat UK macro data, showing that the economic growth during the third quarter of 2019 stood at 0.4% as compared to 0.3% estimated earlier. Adding to this, the UK current account deficit fell sharply to £15.9 billion during the July-September quarter from £24.2 billion deficit (revised lower from £25.2 billion reported earlier) recorded in the previous quarter.

However, some renewed fears of a no-deal Brexit held investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets. This coupled with a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand further collaborated towards capping the pair's attempted intraday recovery move. The greenback remained well supported by a strong intraday upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields and the US data, confirming that the economy expanded by 2.1% annualized pace during the third quarter of 2019. This was complemented by an upward revision of the University of Michigan's Consumer Confidence Index and better-than-expected personal income/spending data.

Meanwhile, the odds of a no-deal Brexit increased further after the UK Parliament passed the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's tougher version of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which will take Britain out of the EU on January 31. The Bills will now move to the House of Lords and is expected to pass without any issues, given the Tories' majority. Nevertheless, the pair ended the week with heavy losses and suffered its biggest weekly fall in three years.

Despite the latest pessimism, the pair continued showing some resilience below the key 1.30 psychological mark and edged higher during the Asian session on Monday. Moving ahead, there aren't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK and hence, any attempted recovery move is more likely to fizzle out rather quickly. Later during the early North-American session, the release of US durable goods orders might influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the downside remains cushioned near a confluence region – comprising of a two-month-old ascending trend-line and 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.2204-1.3422 positive move. The mentioned support also near 50-day SMA, which if broken might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a near-term downfall. The pair then might turn vulnerable to break below the 1.2900 handle and slide further testing 50% Fibo. support near mid-1.280.

On the flip side, the 1.3060-65 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate resistance, above which a bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the pair further beyond the 1.3100 handle. The next hurdle is pegged near the 1.3125-30 horizontal zone ahead of 23.6% Fibo. level near the 1.3200 round figure mark.