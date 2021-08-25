GBP/USD
Since the middle of Monday's trading, the GBP/USD has continued to trade between the 1.3700 and 1.3750 levels. On Wednesday morning, the rate was approached by the support of the 55-hour simple moving average near 1.3710 and the 200-hour simple moving average at 1.3740.
A breaking of the resistance of the 1.3750 level could result in a surge to the 1.3800 mark. Note that the 1.3800 level's resistance was being strengthened by the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3805.
However, a decline below the 1.3700 level and the weekly simple pivot point at 1.3704 could look for support in the 100-hour simple moving average at 1.3680. A failure of the SMA to provide support would most likely result in another decline to the 1.3600 mark.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
