Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the GBPUSD daily and 15-minute charts.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
EUR/USD remains pressured toward 1.0700 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.0700 in early Europe after a downward revision to Germany's Q1 GDP. The pair also remains weighed down by the US debt-ceiling uncertainty-led cautious market mood, which buoys the safe-haven US Dollar. ECB-speak and US data eyed.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.2330 as cautious market mood improves US Dollar appeal
The GBP/USD pair has shown some recovery after printing a fresh six-week low at 1.2332 in the early European session. The Cable is expected to resume its downside journey after a less-confident pullback as investors have underpinned the risk-aversion theme due to the pending US debt-ceiling raise.
Gold tests lower range limit around mid-1,900s on rising US debt uncertainties
Gold struggles for clear directions as bulls and bears jostle around a short-term key support line nearing $1,955 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal portrays the market’s indecision amid mixed signals surrounding the US debt limit extension talks and the US Fed.
Institutional investors in the US continue to pull out of Bitcoin, unlike Canada
Even though Bitcoin price has rallied considerably since March, investors’ interest in the cryptocurrency has been consistently declining. This seems to be extending to one of the crypto market's biggest investors - the institutions.
US default likely, ramifications for years to come
The United States may be unable to save itself from default. Nor from an on-going rolling crisis. The USA is a very different political animal to what it was 10 years ago, far more polarised and generally aggressive.