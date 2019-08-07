GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2145

Speculative interest keeps pricing in chances of a hard-Brexit.

Sterling steady at multi-month lows ahead of fresh clues.

GBP/USD at risk of resuming its decline once if below 1.2120 support.

The GBP/USD pair continued trading within familiar levels around 1.2150 for a sixth consecutive day. The market’s attention remains elsewhere, mainly it how the trade war could undermine further global economic growth, while the stalemate situation around Brexit remains the same. The UK government insists that will leave the EU on October 31 with or without a deal, but wants to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement, something that European representatives have repeatedly rejected. The UK released the Halifax House Prices report for July, which fell by 0.2% MoM and rose by 4.1% YoY. During Asian trading hours, the kingdom will publish the RICS House Price Balance for July, seen steady at -1.0%.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is offering a neutral stance in its 4 hours chart, although the ongoing consolidation is taking place at multi-month lows, which skews the risk to the downside. In the 4 hours chart, the pair continues seesawing around a directionless 20 SMA, while below bearish 100 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart move back and forth around their midlines, failing to provide clear directional clues. The ongoing situation will likely continue ahead of fresh Brexit-related news, although a bearish extension would be more likely on a break below 1.2078, this month low.

Support levels: 1.2120 1.2075 1.2020

Resistance levels: 1.2190 1.2235 1.2280