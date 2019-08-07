GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2145
- Speculative interest keeps pricing in chances of a hard-Brexit.
- Sterling steady at multi-month lows ahead of fresh clues.
- GBP/USD at risk of resuming its decline once if below 1.2120 support.
The GBP/USD pair continued trading within familiar levels around 1.2150 for a sixth consecutive day. The market’s attention remains elsewhere, mainly it how the trade war could undermine further global economic growth, while the stalemate situation around Brexit remains the same. The UK government insists that will leave the EU on October 31 with or without a deal, but wants to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement, something that European representatives have repeatedly rejected. The UK released the Halifax House Prices report for July, which fell by 0.2% MoM and rose by 4.1% YoY. During Asian trading hours, the kingdom will publish the RICS House Price Balance for July, seen steady at -1.0%.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is offering a neutral stance in its 4 hours chart, although the ongoing consolidation is taking place at multi-month lows, which skews the risk to the downside. In the 4 hours chart, the pair continues seesawing around a directionless 20 SMA, while below bearish 100 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart move back and forth around their midlines, failing to provide clear directional clues. The ongoing situation will likely continue ahead of fresh Brexit-related news, although a bearish extension would be more likely on a break below 1.2078, this month low.
Support levels: 1.2120 1.2075 1.2020
Resistance levels: 1.2190 1.2235 1.2280
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1200, dollar takes a breathe
The EUR/USD pair eased toward the current 1.1200 region on the back of a bounce in equities and recovering government debt yields after a poor US auction. Trade tensions remain the main market theme.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony
GBP/USD is trading at 1.2150, marginally lower. The EU and the UK have been exchanging blames for the Brexit impasse. The US-Sino trade war is weighing on market sentiment.
USD/JPY plummets below 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows
The greenback selling pressure picked up the pace in the last hour and dragged the USD/JPY pair farther below the 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows set in the previous session.
The Crypto market needs time and we need patience
The current technical structures in Altcoins need time to be solved. Only a major shock could trigger an early solution. Bitcoin needs the support of Altcoins in order to continue to rise.
Gold bulls take gold to another level, the $1500s
Gold prices have been capped at fresh highs through the $1500 psychological level as investors bank, once again, on the idea that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again as soon as next month, sparling some relief in US stocks with benchmarks paring back most of the session's losses.