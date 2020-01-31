GBP/USD Analysis: Consolidate the post-BoE positive move, near weekly tops on the Brexit day

- BoE MPC on Thursday voted 7-2 to leave interest rates unchanged.
- GBP/USD rallied over 100 pips and refresh weekly tops post-BoE.
- Bulls moved on the sidelines ahead of the long-awaited Brexit.
The sterling rallied across the board on Thursday after the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at 0.75% along with the Assets Purchase Facility at £435 billion and corporate purchases at £10 billion. The 7-2 vote distribution disappointed market participants expecting three members to vote for a cut and turned out to be one of the key factors that prompted some short-covering move. Meanwhile, the UK central bank also lowered its GDP growth and inflation forecasts, albeit failed to dampen the bullish sentiment.
The GBP/USD pair rallied over 100 pips from the daily swing low level of 1.2978 and refreshed weekly tops. The positive momentum was further supported by a modest US dollar weakness. The Advance US GDP report, showing that the economic growth during October-December quarter stood at 2.1% annualized pace, failed to impress the USD bulls and remained supportive of the pair's goodish intraday positive move to levels just above the 1.3100 round-figure mark.
The pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around the mentioned handle through the Asian session on Friday. The focus now shifts to Britain's long-awaited exit from the European Union (EU). The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recorded speech, scheduled to be released at 22:00 GMT, which might now play a key role in driving the near-term sentiment surrounding the pair. In the meantime, a slew of second-tier US economic releases – personal income/spending data, Core PCE Price Index and Chicago PMI – will be looked upon for some trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent positive move might now confront stiff resistance near the 1.3135 confluence region. The mentioned barrier comprises of over one-month-old descending trend-line and 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.3516-1.2904 corrective slide and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing break through might now assist the pair to move beyond last Friday's swing high, around the 1.3170 region, and aim towards reclaiming the 1.3200 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 23.6% Fibo. level – around mid-1.3000s – now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards challenging the key 1.30 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair further towards weekly lows, around the 1.2975 region, which if broken should pave the way for a further downfall. The pair then might fall towards the 1.2905-1.2900 area (December monthly lows) en-route the 1.2830-25 support zone.
