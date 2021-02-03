GBP/USD Analysis: Confined in a two-week-old trading range, awaits BoE on Thursday

GBP/USD failed to capitalize on its early uptick and witnessed some intraday selling on Tuesday.

Rallying US bond yields helped revive the USD demand and exerted some pressure on the pair.

Diminishing odds for any BoE rate cut in 2021 helped limit the downside for the British pound.

The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on Tuesday and was influenced by a combination of diverging forces. The pair gained some positive traction through the European trading session and climbed back above the 1.3700 mark, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move. A strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields – amid signs of progress towards additional US fiscal stimulus measures – underpinned the US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that capped gains for the major, rather prompted some selling at higher levels.

In the latest development, Democrats in the US Congress took the first steps toward advancing President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package without Republican support. Democrats opened debate on a fiscal 2021 budget resolution with coronavirus aid spending instructions, unlocking a legislative tool to pass stimulus spending amid Republican opposition. Expectations of a larger government borrowing pushed the US bond yields higher across the board.

Meanwhile, renewed optimism over a massive US economic stimulus lifted hopes for a strong global economic recovery. This, along with positive news related to the development of another COVID-19 vaccine, boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets. Reuters reported on Tuesday – citing the peer-reviewed trial data – that the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine developed in Russia showed an effectiveness rate of 91.6% in the phase-3 trial. The risk-on flow capped gains for the safe-haven USD and helped limit any deeper losses for the major.

The British pound was further supported by diminishing odds for any BoE rate cut in 2021. In fact, UK money markets indicated that investors have pushed back bets for 10bps interest rate cut by the BoE to 2022 vs the previous expectations for such a move in December. The pair finally settled around 55-60 pips off daily lows, though lacked any follow-through and edged lower during the Asian session on Wednesday. That said, the downside is likely to remain cushioned as investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the BoE meeting on Thursday.

In the meantime, the release of the final UK Services PMI will be looked upon for some impetus. Later during the early North American session, the release of the US ISM Services PMI will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will also be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair has been oscillating in a range over the past two weeks or so. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle, indicating a brief pause before the next leg of a directional move. Given the recent strong move up, the rectangle might still be categorized as a bullish continuation pattern. However, repeated failures near the 1.3755-60 congestion zone warrant some caution. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained breakout from the mentioned trading range before placing any directional bets.

The lower boundary of the trading range is pegged near the 1.3610-1.3600 region, which if broken decisively will negate the near-term positive bias. The pair might then accelerate the corrective slide and drop to challenge the key 1.3500 psychological mark with some intermediate support near the 1.3540 horizontal zone.

On the flip side, the 1.3700-1.3710 region now seems to have emerged as immediate resistance and is followed by the 1.3755-60 congestion zone. A sustained strength beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move. The pair might then surpass the 1.3800 mark and aim to test the next relevant resistance near the 1.3840 region. Some follow-through buying has the potential to push the pair further towards the 1.3900 round-figure mark.