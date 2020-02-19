GBP/USD Analysis: Confined in a range between 50/100-day SMA, UK CPI eyed for fresh impetus

GBP/USD failed to capitalize on the overnight attempted intraday positive move.

The uptick again failed near 50-day SMA amid no-deal Brexit fears, stronger USD.

Investors now look forward to the UK consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus.

The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price moves on Tuesday and finally settled with only modest losses. Following an early dip to three-day lows, the pair managed to find some support near the 1.2970 region and had a rather muted reaction to the mixed US employment details. According to the latest release, Average Hourly Earnings Including Bonus were up by 2.9% in the three months to December and rose 3.2% excluding bonus, missing consensus estimates. A slight disappointment was largely offset by the fact that the ILO unemployment rate held steady at 3.8% and the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits came in much lower than expected.

A combination of factors capped the upside

Meanwhile, the pair caught some aggressive bids and rallied back to mid-1.3000s after Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, confirmed that the new budget will be presented on March 11th. Given market expectations that Sunak will favour more fiscal stimulus, which is seen as easing pressure on the Bank of England to cut interest rates, the announcement provided a goodish intraday lift to the British pound. However, persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit, coupled with resurgent US dollar demand kept a lid on any runaway rally, rather prompted some fresh selling at higher levels.

The already stronger greenback got an additional boost on Tuesday following the release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index, which surpassed consensus estimates and rose sharply to 12.9 in February as compared to 4.8 previous. Adding to this, a generally risk-off mood – amid mounting concerns over deepening economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak – further underpinned the greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its British counterpart and exerted some pressure on the major. The pair finally ended the day near the key 1.30 psychological mark and was seen trading in a narrow trading band near the mentioned handle through the Asian session on Wednesday.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the latest UK consumer inflation figures, which along with any Brexit-related headlines might influence the GBP price dynamics. Later during the American session, the US economic releases – housing market data and Producer Price Index – and speeches by influential FOMC members might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond 50-day SMA, around the 1.3050-60 region, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Above the mentioned barrier, the pair seems more likely to aim towards surpassing the 1.3100 round-figure mark and head towards testing its next major hurdle near the 1.3145-50 resistance zone.

On the flip side, the pair might continue to attract some buying ahead of mid-1.2900s. This is closely followed by 100-day SMA support near the 1.2930 region, below which the pair might turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards retesting sub-1.2900 levels. Some follow-through selling below the recent swing lows, around the 1.2870 might prompt some aggressive technical selling and pave the way for the resumption of the pair’s prior depreciating move.