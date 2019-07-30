No-deal Brexit fears continue to exert some heavy pressure on the British Pound.

Decisive break below a descending trend-channel aggravates the bearish pressure.

Extreme oversold conditions might prompt some near-term short-covering move.

The British Pound got hammered across the board at the start of a new trading week on the back of reports that the UK PM Boris Johnson and his new Cabinet were stepping up preparations to leave the EU without a deal. The already weaker sentiment deteriorated further after Johnson reiterated his stance that the withdrawal agreement negotiated between the EU and former PM Theresa May is dead unless the Irish border backstop is abolished. Adding to this, Johnson’s spokeswoman was further quoted saying that the PM wouldn't even meet EU leaders if they are not willing to change their positions.

The GBP/USD pair was further pressurized by the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar, which coupled with possibilities of some near-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained weakness below the 1.2300 mark further aggravated the bearish pressure. The mentioned handle coincided with the lower end of a five-month-old descending trend-channel and a decisive breakthrough was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. The pair extended its dramatic slump and failed to gain any respite during the Asian session on Tuesday, plunging to the 1.2100 neighbourhood - the lowest since March 2017.

Apart from rising odds of a no-deal Brexit, speculations that the Bank of England (BoE) might shift towards being more dovish should hold the GBP bulls on the defensive and keep a lid on any dead-cat bounce. The BoE is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday and is universally expected to leave interest rates unchanged. With the incoming UK political/Brexit headlines turning out to be an exclusive driver of the pair's sharp decline over the past few sessions, Tuesday's US economic docket - featuring the release of Core PCE Price Index (the Fed's preferred inflation gauge) and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, seems unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus.

From a technical perspective, the overnight breakthrough well-established downward sloping trend-channel sets the stage for an extension of the bearish trajectory and hence, a follow-through weakness towards challenging the key 1.20 psychological mark certainly cannot be rule out. However, extremely oversold conditions could potentially offer some relief and prompt some short-covering bounce from March 2017 swing lows support near the 1.2110 region. Meanwhile, the attempted bounce might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.2170 level and seems more likely to remain capped near the 1.2200 round figure mark.