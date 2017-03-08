GBP/USD analysis: closer to 1.3000 now

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3134

The GBP/USD pair was the star of the day, but for the wrong reasons, as it plunged to a fresh weekly low of 1.3111 following BOE's monetary policy decision. The Sterling started the day with a strong footing, advancing to a fresh yearly high of 1.3266 against the greenback following the release of the latest UK services PMI that beat expectations at 53.8, but the BOE was a game changer. The Central Bank maintained rates unchanged at record lows of 0.25%, while two MPC members voted for a rate hike, in line with market's expectations. Still the statement was tilted as dovish, a growth and wage growth forecast have been lowered, while inflation is now seen higher than within the previous projections, leaving a rate hike out of the table for now. Technically and for the short-term, the pair is now bearish as in the 4 hours chart, the price broke below its 20 SMA, now mostly flat above the current level, while technical indicators continue heading lower well below their mid-lines. Below the daily low, the pair will likely extend its slide, with the pair mostly seen ending the week near the 1.3000 figure.

Support levels: 1.3110 1.3075 1.3030

Resistance levels: 1.3150 1.3190 1.3225

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD