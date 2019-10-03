GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2351

Optimism about Brexit pushed the Pound higher, but EU approval of Johnson’s proposal unlikely.

UK Services PMI fell into contraction territory in September, according to Markit.

GBP/USD could extend gains beyond 1.2440, a Fibonacci resistance.

The GBP/USD pair jumped to a one-week high of 1.2412 during the US session, amid dollar’s weakness combined with fresh Brexit hopes, after the UK Government´s latest proposal. The Pound held on to gains despite criticism from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who said that this idea is an “even worse deal than former Prime Minister May's deal.” Meanwhile, European Council President Donald Tusk said that he told PM Johnson that although they remained open on Brexit, they were still unconvinced, as Johnson’s offer would not win support from the 27 countries that need to sign off on any withdrawal deal. Hopes faded, but as the greenback remained weak, the pair held on to gains.

Markit released the September UK Services PMI, which came in at 49.5, the third index that has fallen this week into contraction territory. There are no macroeconomic releases in the UK scheduled for this Friday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading at around 1.2370 by the end of the US session, retaining a positive stance in the short-term. The pair has managed to recover further after bottoming around a Fibonacci support, now above the 38.2% retracement of the latest decline at 1.2345, an immediate support. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is above the 20 and 200 SMA, both converging around 1.2300, but still unable to surpass a directionless 100 SMA. The momentum indicator in the mentioned chart keeps heading higher, but the RSI stabilized around 59. The next Fibonacci resistance comes at around 1.2440, the level to surpass to confirm another leg higher this Friday.

Support levels: 1.2345 1.2305 1.2270

Resistance levels: 1.2400 1.3440 1.2485