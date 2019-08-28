GBP/USD analysis: Climbs to monthly tops on news that UK opposition may seek Brexit delay by legislation

The latest Brexit developments provided a goodish lift to the British Pound.

A modest pickup in the USD demand kept a lid on a strong follow-through.

A combination of supporting factors helped the GBP/USD pair to regain positive traction and climb to fresh monthly tops on Tuesday. Growing concerns over global economic growth triggered a fresh leg of a downfall in the US Treasury bond yields - deepening of the US yield curve inversion to the lowest level since 2007 - and affected negatively on the US Dollar, which eventually turned out to be one of the key factors that helped the pair to stall the previous session's modest pullback and find decent support ahead of the 1.2200 round figure.

Brexit headlines continue to drive the sentiment

The British Pound got an additional boost on news that the UK opposition Labor party may be looking to pass a law to stop a no-deal outcome on October 31 instead of pursuing the course of a no-confidence motion. This coupled with positive comments by the European Commission's spokesperson Mina Andreeva, saying that we stand ready to engage constructively with the UK on any concrete proposals that are compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement, remained supportive of the pair's intraday positive move to levels just above the 1.2300 round figure mark.



However, a late pickup in the USD demand - supported by the fact that the US President Donald Trump softened his tone against China and predicted that the two countries will be able to reach a trade deal - kept a lid on any strong follow-through up-move. The greenback was further underpinned by the upbeat release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index, coming in at 135.1 for August as compared to the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 135.8 and 129.3 expected.



Nevertheless, the pair settled with goodish intraday gains and held stable just below the 1.2300 handle through the Asian session on Wednesday. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases - either from the UK or the US - the incoming Brexit-related headlines might continue to act as a key driver of the broader market sentiment surrounding the Sterling. This coupled with the USD price dynamics might further contribute towards producing some intraday trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the 1.2300 handle coincides with a resistance marked by 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.2785-1.2015 (June to August) downfall and should now act as a key pivotal point for the pair’s next leg of a directional move. Sustained move beyond the mentioned hurdle is likely to assist the pair to build on its recent recovery move from the vicinity of the key 1.20 psychological mark and aim towards reclaiming the 1.2400 round figure mark – nearing 50% Fibo. level.



Alternatively, rejection slide from the current resistance zone might continue to find some support near the 1.2210-1.2200 region (23.6% Fibo. level), which if broken might negate prospects for any further recovery and turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards the 1.2100 round figure mark. A follow-through selling has the potential to continue dragging the pair further towards challenging the key 1.20 psychological mark with some intermediate support near the 1.2055 region.