GBP/USD analysis: Carney, Brexit taking their tolls on Pound

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2618

The FX board was much about the Pound this Tuesday, with the UK currency plunging to fresh 2-month lows after BOE's Carney said that is no time to hike rates, given the "anemic" wage growth and mixed signals coming from consumer spending. Pound's weakness was the initial catalyst for broad dollar's strength, as despite the Central Bank Governor didn't say anything new, his comments cooled down chances of a rate hike in a rising inflation environment. There were no macroeconomic releases in the UK, and no fresh headlines on the Brexit discussion, but the fact that the UK had to capitulate to EU demands to discuss the Brexit bill before talking trade, has also dented demand for the Sterling. The GBP/USD traded as low as 1.2602 before bouncing modestly, but retains a bearish stance, and seems poised to extend its decline over the next few hours, given that in the 4 hours chart, an early attempt to recover was rejected by a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have barely decelerated their declines near oversold readings. Below 1.2590, now the immediate support, the pair has scope to extend its decline towards the critical 1.2500 figure, while intraday spikes will likely be seen as selling opportunities.

Support levels: 1.2590 1.2560 1.2520

Resistance levels: 1.2635 1.2665 1.2705

