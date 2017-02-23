GBP/USD analysis: can the rally extend from here?

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2545

The GBP/USD pair jumped to 1.2560, its highest since February 9th, backed by broad dollar's weakness, after US policymakers toned down expectations of a March rate hike and of an economic boom this year. Despite the FED is still on track to raise rates, and that the new government is willing to cut taxes and boost growth, seems unlikely any of those will happen before the summer. Backing Pound's advance was the CBI Distributive Trades survey for February, which showed that sales volumes are expected to rise again in the year to March, albeit at a slightly slower pace. Most retailed said that sales volumes rose in February, resulting in the index coming in at 9% from previous -8%. There are no major events scheduled in the UK for this Friday. Technically, the pair is at the higher end of the last three-week range, having broke above the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run at 1.2535, and having found short term buying interest around it after the initial advance. Still, and given that the movement was driven by dollar's weakness and not because of Pound's strength, further gains well depend on how the market reacts to US headlines. From a technical point of view, the price is well above its 20 SMA that is slowly gaining upward strength around 1.2460, whilst technical indicators have lost upward strength, and currently consolidate around their mid-lines. An advance beyond 1.2580, the immediate resistance, should favor additional gains up to 1.2705, this year high.

Support levels: 1.2430 1.2380 1.2345

Resistance levels: 1.2480 1.2530 1.2565

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD