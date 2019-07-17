GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2431
- UK inflation decreased by 0.1% MoM in June, held at 2.0% YoY.
- Retail Sales seen down monthly basis in the UK in June, probably adding to Pound’s weakness.
- GBP/USD corrective bounce fell short of changing the dominant bearish bias.
The GBP/USD pair has bounced from a fresh over two-year low of 1.2381 achieved early in the London session, now trading in the 1.2450 region as the dollar fell out of the market’s favor during the American afternoon. The Sterling stumbled on the back of dismal UK data, as inflation remained flat monthly basis in June, while yearly basis, it held steady at 2.0%. The Producer Price Index in the same month declined by 0.1% MoM and rose by 1.6% YoY, both missing the market’s expectations. In the Brexit front, UK PM May said that she is worried about the state of local politics, as the inability to compromise drove it to the wrong path. She also said that Brexit must be delivered, and be sustainable in the long term, bringing the country back together. This Thursday, the kingdom will release June Retail Sales, expected to have declined by 0.3% MoM and to increase by 2.3% YoY.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair’s recovery has stalled around the previous July low at 1.2438, now hovering a few pips above the level, which reflects the lack of buying interest around the Sterling. The advance seems corrective, as, in the 4 hours chart, technical readings maintain the risk skewed to the downside, given that the pair is developing below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA extending its slide. Technical indicators have recovered from extreme oversold reading, but lost momentum well into negative ground, with the RSI already gyrating south and currently at 41. The mentioned 20 SMA offers an immediate dynamic resistance at around 1.2485.
Support levels: 1.2410 1.2370 1.2330
Resistance levels: 1.2485 1.2520 1.2560
