GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2860
- UK Labour Party ready to support December elections but with certain conditions.
- Hard-Brexit avoided for now, although market players remain cautions.
- GBP/USD failed to extend gains despite positive Brexit developments.
The GBP/USD pair has reached a fresh weekly high of 1.2904 on the back of news indicating that the Labour Party would support a snap election in December. "We will seek to expand the franchise in the December election," Corbyn said. "I'm ready for the election, whatever date it is." His words, coupled with market’s dislike for the greenback on the back of US-China related headlines, hinting a delay in the signing of phase one of a trade arrangement. UK PM Johnson will table his election bill after the Parliament approved the second reading of the Election Bill.
The UK released Mortgage Approvals, which were up to 65.919K in September, while monthly M4 Money Supply was up by 0.7%, both beating the market’s expectations. Consumer Credit in the same month, however, missed the market’s forecast. There’s no data scheduled in the UK for this Wednesday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has eased from the mentioned daily high, trading around 1.2860, the upper end of its limited weekly range. The pair is neutral-to-bullish, as, despite the lack of follow-through, the pair has held above the 23.6% retracement of its October rally. In the 4 hours chart, the pair settled a few pips above a mild-bearish 20 SMA, while the larger ones keep heading north below it, and as technical indicators hold directionless just above their mid-lines. Critical support comes at 1.2788, where the pair bottomed last week, although chances of such a slump seem unlikely at the time being.
Support levels: 1.2810 1.2785 1.2750
Resistance levels: 1.2880 1.2920 1.2965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
