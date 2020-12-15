GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls turn cautious amid COVID-19 jitters, focus remains on Brexit

Reviving hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal provided a strong boost to the sterling on Monday.

The imposition of stricter COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in London capped the upside for GBP/USD.

Investors turn cautious and prefer to wait for Brexit updates before placing fresh directional bets.

The British pound kicked off the new week on an upbeat note after Britain and the European Union agreed to extend Brexit negotiations beyond Sunday's deadline. The decision raised hopes the UK and the EU will secure a free trade agreement before the end of Brexit transition period on December 31. The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier added to the optimism and reported said that they could reach a deal on Brexit if a solution on fishing is found. This, along with the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar, allowed the GBP/USD pair to erase last week's heavy losses and climb back to mid-1.3400.

Against the backdrop of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, renewed hopes for additional US fiscal stimulus measures boosted investors' confidence. This was evident from an upbeat mood in the global equity markets, which continued undermining the greenback's safe-haven demand. However, a combination of factors kept a lid on any further gains, rather prompted some fresh selling at higher levels and led to a sharp intraday pullback for the major. Barnier reiterated that two sticking issues remain unresolved and there has been limited progress on enforcement mechanisms and disagreement on State Aid.

Moreover, the fact that the UK and the EU have repeatedly failed to narrow their differences on key issues, investors were still not clear if a no-deal scenario can be avoided. Apart from this, the imposition of stricter lockdown restrictions in London took its toll on the sterling. The pair retreated around 140 pips from daily swing highs and was further pressured by a late pullback in the US equity markets, which extended some support to the buck. That said, the downside remained limited and the pair held above the 1.3300 mark, instead regained some traction during the Asian session on Tuesday.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the monthly UK employment details for a fresh impetus. The data, however, is unlikely to be a major game-changer for the major as the key focus remains on developments surrounding the Brexit saga. Meanwhile, the US stimulus headlines and the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics, which, in turn, should contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair’s inability to capitalize on the previous day’s strong intraday positive move and the subsequent pullback warrants some caution for bullish traders. That said, any meaningful slide below the 1.3300 mark might still attract some dip-buying near the 1.3230-25 region. This is followed by support near the 1.3200 mark, which if broken decisively could drag the pair back towards the 1.3175-65 confluence support. The mentioned region comprises of 50-day SMA and the lower boundary of a multi-week-old ascending trend-channel. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for an extension of the recent corrective slide.

On the flip side, the 1.3365 region now seems to act as an immediate resistance ahead of the 1.3400 round-figure mark. A sustained move beyond has the potential to push the pair back towards the overnight swing highs, around mid-1.3400s, above which the momentum could further get extended towards the key 1.3500 psychological mark. Any further positive move is more likely to remain capped near the trend-channel resistance, currently near 1.3530 region, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term bearish bias.