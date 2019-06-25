GBP/USD analysis: Bulls trying to seize control above 1.2760 area, no-deal Brexit fears capping gains

- Persistent USD selling bias helped regain some positive traction on Tuesday.
- Increasing fears of a no-deal Brexit seemed to be the only factor capping gains.
- Investors now eye US economic docket and Fed speaks for some trading impetus.
After a subdued trading action on the first day of a new trading week, the GBP/USD pair regained some positive traction on Tuesday amid persistent US Dollar selling bias. Prospects of monetary easing by the Fed continued exerting some downward pressure on the greenback, which coupled with absent negative Brexit headline provided a modest boost to the major.
The pair finally made it through the 1.2760 supply zone and climbed to one-month tops, albeit increasing fears of a no-deal Brexit kept a lid on any strong follow-through up-move. The fact that hardline Brexiteer Boris Johnson remains the favourite candidate to be Britain's next Prime Minister, bullish traders remained on the sidelines and still seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets.
Speaking to LBC radio this Tuesday, Johnson reiterated his intent to leave the EU by October 31 and said that the Brexit deal is basically dead, though plans to keep only some parts of the existing agreement. The UK PM candidate further added that Britain could agree with the EU to go forward together on a GATT 24 basis and it would be bizarre if the EU decides to impose tariffs on UK goods.
In absence of any major market moving economic releases from the UK, it would be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive move or once again meets with some fresh supply at higher levels. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - featuring the release of Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, Richmond Manufacturing Index and new home sales data, will be looked upon for some short-term impetus.
This coupled with speeches by influential FOMC members - including the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, along with any incoming Brexit-related headlines might further collaborate towards making it yet another eventful day for short-term traders.
From a technical perspective, the pair's ability to find acceptance above 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart for the first time since early-May, coupled with the attempted move beyond the 1.2760 supply zone points to lack of fresh selling. The mentioned hurdle coincides with 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.3177-1.2506 recent slide and should act as a key pivotal point for the pair's next leg of a directional move. A follow-through buying now seems to pave the way for a move towards reclaiming the 1.2800 round figure mark en-route 50% Fibo. resistance near the 1.2840 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might continue to find some support near the 1.2730-25 region (200-period SMA), below which the pair is likely to break below the 1.2700 handle and test 1.2675-70 support area. Failure to defend the mentioned support might negate any near-term bullish bias and turn the pair vulnerable to resume its prior well-established bearish trend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure near 1.1380 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD sees fresh selling and tests daily lows near 1.1380 region amid a broad-based US dollar comeback, as all eyes remain on the Fed Chair Powell's speech for fresh insights on the US interest rates outlook.
GBP/USD keeps gains near 1.2760 post-UK data
The GBP/USD pair keeps the bid tone intact near the 1.2760 region despite a sharp drop in the UK CBI Retailing Reported Sales and broad US dollar recovery. Eyes on Powell's speech.
USD/JPY: bearish movement still far from a bottom
The USD/JPY pair remained under some selling pressure on Tuesday and dropped to fresh multi-month lows during the Asian session, albeit recovered few pips thereafter. BOJ considered the risks of prolonged stimulus as inflation refuses to pick up.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Employment sustains optimism
Income gains, employment and general economic prosperity support confidence. Decline in Q2 GDP not impacting sentiment. Low inflation and faling interest rates are positive consumer trends.
Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark
Gold adds to the post-FOMC upsurge amid escalating geopolitical tensions. A modest USD uptick/stability in equity markets prompts some profit-taking. The downside remains limited ahead of Powell’s speech later this Tuesday.