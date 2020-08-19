- GBP/USD remained confined in a narrow trading band near mid-1.3200s on Wednesday.
- Brexit optimism, hotter-than-expected UK CPI extended some support to the British pound.
- The USD remained depressed amid the US fiscal stimulus and ahead of the FOMC minutes.
The GBP/USD pair consolidated its recent gains to YTD tops and was seen oscillating in a range, around mid-1.3200s through the early European session on Wednesday. As Brexit talks between Britain and the European Union resumed on Tuesday, investors seemed convinced that a deal can be reached in October. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that continued underpinning the British pound, which found additional support from Wednesday's hotter-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures.
According to the Office for National Statistics, the UK headline CPI unexpectedly jumped to the highest level since March and came in at 1.0% YoY in July. Meanwhile, core inflation – which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco prices – climbed to 1.8% during the reported month as compared to 1.4% in June. The data took some pressure off the BoE to ease further, instead offered the UK central bank more time to continue with the current wait-and-see approach.
On the other hand, the US dollar remained depressed in the wake of the political deadlock over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures, which has been fueling concerns about the US economic recovery amid the ever-increasing coronavirus cases. Adding to this, the ongoing downfall in the US Treasury bond yields and the optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious COVID-19 disease further dented the already weaker sentiment surrounding the safe-haven greenback.
Despite the uptick, the pair lacked any strong bullish conviction as investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of Wednesday's release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes. Investors will closely scrutinize the minutes for hints over the central bank’s next move, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the major. That said, any positive USD effect is likely to be short-lived, instead fizzle out rather quickly.
Technical levels to watch
From a technical perspective, the pair on Tuesday moved past the top end of a three-month-old ascending channel and confirmed a near-term bullish breakout. However, slightly overbought conditions on short-term charts held investors from placing fresh bullish bets and kept a lid on any further gains. Nevertheless, the pair still seems poised to extend the recent strong positive momentum further towards December 31 swing highs, around the 1.3285 region, en-route the 1.3300 mark.
On the flip side, the previous monthly tops, around the 1.3185 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by the ascending channel resistance breakpoint, around mid-1.3100s, which if broken decisively might prompt some technical selling. The pair might then accelerate the fall to the 1.3100 mark before eventually dropping to the 1.3070 horizontal support. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair back towards the key 1.3000 psychological mark.
